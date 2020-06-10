Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] moved down -10.77: Why It’s Important

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPTT] loss -10.77% on the last trading session, reaching $0.58 price per share at the time. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. represents 6.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.03 million with the latest information. OPTT stock price has been found in the range of $0.56 to $0.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, OPTT reached a trading volume of 2606829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2013, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14, while UBS kept a Buy rating on OPTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for OPTT stock

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.05. With this latest performance, OPTT shares gained by 42.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.46 for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4244, while it was recorded at 0.5209 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9470 for the last 200 days.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2099.84 and a Gross Margin at -106.17. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1937.66.

Return on Total Capital for OPTT is now -101.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] managed to generate an average of -$314,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of OPTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 182,857, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in OPTT stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $1000.0 in OPTT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPTT] by around 184,603 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 237,409 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 218,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPTT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 184,506 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 237,337 shares during the same period.