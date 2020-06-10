MoSys Inc. [MOSY] is 27.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MoSys Inc. [NASDAQ: MOSY] price surged by 37.20 percent to reach at $0.61. A sum of 3005326 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 325.73K shares. MoSys Inc. shares reached a high of $2.72 and dropped to a low of $1.65 until finishing in the latest session at $2.25.

The one-year MOSY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -125.0.

Guru’s Opinion on MoSys Inc. [MOSY]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for MoSys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2016, representing the official price target for MoSys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on MOSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoSys Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

MOSY Stock Performance Analysis:

MoSys Inc. [MOSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, MOSY shares gained by 55.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.08 for MoSys Inc. [MOSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.44, while it was recorded at 1.74 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoSys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoSys Inc. [MOSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.26 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. MoSys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.58.

Return on Total Capital for MOSY is now -23.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MoSys Inc. [MOSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.53. Additionally, MOSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoSys Inc. [MOSY] managed to generate an average of -$112,174 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.MoSys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

MOSY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoSys Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoSys Inc. go to 30.00%.

MoSys Inc. [MOSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.50% of MOSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOSY stocks are: INGALLS & SNYDER LLC with ownership of 200,150, which is approximately 26.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 104,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in MOSY stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $59000.0 in MOSY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in MoSys Inc. [NASDAQ:MOSY] by around 62,864 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 5,237 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 302,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOSY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,557 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.