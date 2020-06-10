Monness Crespi & Hardt lifts Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.40%. The one-year Slack Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.24. The average equity rating for WORK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.51 billion, with 557.41 million shares outstanding and 363.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.92M shares, WORK stock reached a trading volume of 17766813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WORK shares is $29.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WORK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Slack Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Slack Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on WORK stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WORK shares from 41 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Slack Technologies Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

WORK Stock Performance Analysis:

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.40. With this latest performance, WORK shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.20% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.30, while it was recorded at 34.75 for the last single week of trading, and 25.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Slack Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.49 and a Gross Margin at +84.58. Slack Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.58.

Return on Total Capital for WORK is now -62.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.00. Additionally, WORK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] managed to generate an average of -$279,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Slack Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

WORK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Slack Technologies Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WORK.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,916 million, or 69.90% of WORK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 57,901,739, which is approximately 61.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 37,975,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in WORK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.01 billion in WORK stock with ownership of nearly 16.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

235 institutional holders increased their position in Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK] by around 79,820,420 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 28,740,247 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 201,214,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,774,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORK stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,400,666 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 9,883,886 shares during the same period.