Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV] is -48.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NERV] loss -4.94% on the last trading session, reaching $3.66 price per share at the time. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. represents 39.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $156.03 million with the latest information. NERV stock price has been found in the range of $3.66 to $3.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, NERV reached a trading volume of 4423195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on NERV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is set at 1.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for NERV stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15. With this latest performance, NERV shares dropped by -68.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NERV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.79 for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.42, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NERV is now -96.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.02. Additionally, NERV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV] managed to generate an average of -$5,552,576 per employee.Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NERV.

An analysis of insider ownership at Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV]

There are presently around $125 million, or 80.80% of NERV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NERV stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 9,610,200, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,088,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.04 million in NERV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.5 million in NERV stock with ownership of nearly -3.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NERV] by around 2,620,195 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,476,750 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,287,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,384,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NERV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,201,594 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 602,040 shares during the same period.