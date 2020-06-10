Thursday, June 11, 2020
McDonald's Corporation [MCD] is 0.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] price plunged by -1.54 percent to reach at -$3.13. A sum of 3506172 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.66M shares. McDonald’s Corporation shares reached a high of $201.57 and dropped to a low of $199.01 until finishing in the latest session at $199.52.

The one-year MCD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.45. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $202.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Longbow dropped their target price from $230 to $197. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 89.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.56, while it was recorded at 197.17 for the last single week of trading, and 196.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.74. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.59.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 27.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.98. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] managed to generate an average of $29,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MCD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McDonald’s Corporation posted 2.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 3.36%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103,331 million, or 69.40% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,417,980, which is approximately 2.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,115,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.76 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.91 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -0.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,033 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 35,253,561 shares. Additionally, 1,103 investors decreased positions by around 28,889,030 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 445,756,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,898,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,305,277 shares, while 184 institutional investors sold positions of 2,300,556 shares during the same period.

