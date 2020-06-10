Market cap of Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] reaches 16.35B – now what?

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] traded at a high on 06/09/20, posting a 3.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.00. The results of the trading session contributed to over 8364619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Warner Music Group Corp. stands at – while the volatility over the past one month is -.

The market cap for WMG stock reached $16.35 billion, with 511.02 million shares outstanding and 65.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.93M shares, WMG reached a trading volume of 8364619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 192.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.96 and a Gross Margin at +40.34. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.72.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.90. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] managed to generate an average of $47,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 4.00%.