Market cap of Phunware Inc. [PHUN] reaches 57.09M – now what?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] jumped around 0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.36 at the close of the session, up 8.80%. Phunware Inc. stock is now 14.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHUN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.41 and lowest of $1.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.50, which means current price is +151.85% above from all time high which was touched on 05/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 3693587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.57. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 100.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8525, while it was recorded at 1.2680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1597 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $8 million, or 24.90% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,550,227, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,476,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 million in PHUN stocks shares; and FIRSTHAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.85 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 306,588 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,424,883 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,578,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,310,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,794 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,101,114 shares during the same period.