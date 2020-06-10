Thursday, June 11, 2020
Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] reaches 14.67M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: HHT] traded at a high on 06/09/20, posting a 45.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.74. The results of the trading session contributed to over 11276368 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stands at 35.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.46%.

The market cap for HHT stock reached $14.67 million, with 5.84 million shares outstanding and 13.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 830.59K shares, HHT reached a trading volume of 11276368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has HHT stock performed recently?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.88. With this latest performance, HHT shares gained by 45.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.24 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4660, while it was recorded at 0.5001 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4739 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.19 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.96.

Return on Total Capital for HHT is now -26.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -281.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,622.29. Additionally, HHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] managed to generate an average of -$61,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT]

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:HHT] by around 7,840 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 18,857 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HHT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,840 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,763 shares during the same period.

Previous article: United States Steel Corporation [X] Revenue clocked in at $12.19 billion, down -8.94% YTD: What's Next?
Next article: Consumer Edge Research slashes price target on The Walt Disney Company [DIS] – find out why.

