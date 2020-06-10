Market cap of Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] reaches 585.20M – now what?

Collier Creek Holdings [NYSE: CCH] closed the trading session at $13.30 on 06/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.92, while the highest price level was $13.46. The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.38 percent and weekly performance of 22.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 705.99K shares, CCH reached to a volume of 2165793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Collier Creek Holdings [CCH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Collier Creek Holdings is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 149.44.

CCH stock trade performance evaluation

Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.02. With this latest performance, CCH shares gained by 27.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.27 for Collier Creek Holdings [CCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Collier Creek Holdings [CCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CCH is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] managed to generate an average of $2,658,104 per employee.

Collier Creek Holdings [CCH]: Insider Ownership positions

28 institutional holders increased their position in Collier Creek Holdings [NYSE:CCH] by around 10,313,326 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 4,333,071 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,022,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,669,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCH stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,517,833 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,124,520 shares during the same period.