Market cap of Ayro Inc. [AYRO] reaches 3.63M – now what?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] slipped around -0.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.08 at the close of the session, down -12.50%. Ayro Inc. stock is now -30.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYRO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.42 and lowest of $3.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.75, which means current price is +71.11% above from all time high which was touched on 05/26/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 569.13K shares, AYRO reached a trading volume of 2059407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

How has AYRO stock performed recently?

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.22. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: INSTITUTE FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. with ownership of 19,169, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in AYRO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $10000.0 in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly -58.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 2,554 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 47,314 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,469 shares during the same period.