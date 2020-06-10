Jefferies Initiated Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] traded at a low on 06/09/20, posting a -2.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.51. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2159590 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stands at 5.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.13%.

The market cap for HPP stock reached $4.40 billion, with 154.43 million shares outstanding and 150.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 2159590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $30.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on HPP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

How has HPP stock performed recently?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 21.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.97, while it was recorded at 28.60 for the last single week of trading, and 31.51 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.72 and a Gross Margin at +29.03. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.26.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 0.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.07. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] managed to generate an average of $124,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

There are presently around $4,716 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,605,059, which is approximately 0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 12,267,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.07 million in HPP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $357.52 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 3.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 17,445,448 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 16,866,126 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 126,801,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,113,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,627,239 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,800,415 shares during the same period.