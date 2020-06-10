Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is 286.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] surged by $0.73 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.20 during the day while it closed the day at $12.76. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -11.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INO stock has inclined by 123.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 435.01% and gained 286.67% year-on date.

The market cap for INO stock reached $2.01 billion, with 124.62 million shares outstanding and 154.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.50M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 18957052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 772.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.02. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 17.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 435.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 412.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 12.21 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2855.31. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2902.75.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -122.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -127.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -264.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,896.79. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,836.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$615,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 0.00%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $529 million, or 26.60% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,627,087, which is approximately 13% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,594,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.3 million in INO stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $43.32 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly -51.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,225,807 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 15,640,246 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 17,147,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,013,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,544,055 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,778,724 shares during the same period.