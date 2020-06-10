HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Is Currently -1.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.40%. Over the last 12 months, HCA stock dropped by -10.95%. The one-year HCA Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.76. The average equity rating for HCA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.25 billion, with 338.24 million shares outstanding and 264.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, HCA stock reached a trading volume of 2589605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $137.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $147 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 4.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HCA Stock Performance Analysis:

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, HCA shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.87, while it was recorded at 112.90 for the last single week of trading, and 124.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HCA Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HCA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted 2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 7.98%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,868 million, or 71.30% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,726,832, which is approximately 12.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,410,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.5 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly 0.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

372 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 23,877,039 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 27,437,873 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 184,778,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,092,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,364,059 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,419,888 shares during the same period.