Haemonetics Corporation [HAE] Stock trading around $98.67 per share: What’s Next?

Haemonetics Corporation [NYSE: HAE] jumped around 2.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $98.67 at the close of the session, up 2.25%. Haemonetics Corporation stock is now -14.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HAE Stock saw the intraday high of $101.00 and lowest of $95.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 140.36, which means current price is +55.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 556.08K shares, HAE reached a trading volume of 2143676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Haemonetics Corporation [HAE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAE shares is $137.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Haemonetics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Haemonetics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on HAE stock. On August 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HAE shares from 116 to 139.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haemonetics Corporation is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAE in the course of the last twelve months was 45.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has HAE stock performed recently?

Haemonetics Corporation [HAE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, HAE shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Haemonetics Corporation [HAE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.85, while it was recorded at 98.98 for the last single week of trading, and 114.18 for the last 200 days.

Haemonetics Corporation [HAE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Haemonetics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Haemonetics Corporation [HAE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Haemonetics Corporation posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Haemonetics Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Haemonetics Corporation [HAE]

There are presently around $4,893 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,973,008, which is approximately 1.051% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,523,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $533.02 million in HAE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $279.25 million in HAE stock with ownership of nearly 7.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Haemonetics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Haemonetics Corporation [NYSE:HAE] by around 7,645,416 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 7,010,079 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 36,044,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,699,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,644,543 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,028,621 shares during the same period.