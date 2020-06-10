Goldman Upgrade FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] jumped around 0.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.90 at the close of the session, up 3.73%. FireEye Inc. stock is now -15.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FEYE Stock saw the intraday high of $14.22 and lowest of $12.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.34, which means current price is +84.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, FEYE reached a trading volume of 12991767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FireEye Inc. [FEYE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $13.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $22, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on FEYE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

How has FEYE stock performed recently?

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.88. With this latest performance, FEYE shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.90 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 13.29 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FireEye Inc. [FEYE] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.47 and a Gross Margin at +63.43. FireEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.95.

Return on Total Capital for FEYE is now -11.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.70. Additionally, FEYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] managed to generate an average of -$75,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FireEye Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FEYE.

Insider trade positions for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]

There are presently around $2,237 million, or 76.60% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,690,283, which is approximately 3.442% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 17,972,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.83 million in FEYE stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $201.5 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly -0.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FireEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 18,575,394 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 19,100,103 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 129,272,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,947,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,602,050 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,203,770 shares during the same period.