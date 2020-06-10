Goldman slashes price target on Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] – find out why.

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] price plunged by -5.62 percent to reach at -$0.55. A sum of 2163832 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.37M shares. Paramount Group Inc. shares reached a high of $9.54 and dropped to a low of $9.135 until finishing in the latest session at $9.23.

The one-year PGRE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.8. The average equity rating for PGRE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $12.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.29.

PGRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.88. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 9.17 for the last single week of trading, and 11.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.89 and a Gross Margin at +32.00. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.91.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.04. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$116,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

PGRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Group Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGRE.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,465 million, or 69.30% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,464,236, which is approximately -0.475% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 19,882,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.45 million in PGRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $131.62 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly -1.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 14,714,355 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 23,013,491 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 112,089,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,817,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,707,105 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 8,449,654 shares during the same period.