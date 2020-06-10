Thursday, June 11, 2020
type here...
Market

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Stock trading around $107.39 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Finance

Market cap of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] reaches 7.96M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.68 at the close of the session, up 9.80%....
Read more
Industry

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] Revenue clocked in at $3.29 billion, down -29.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Scientific Games Corporation surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.54 during the day while...
Read more
Market

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] Revenue clocked in at $932.80 million, down -0.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
YETI Holdings Inc. gained 1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $34.59 price per share at the time. YETI Holdings Inc. represents 86.83...
Read more
Finance

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Stock trading around $5.17 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. traded at a high on 06/04/20, posting a 16.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.17. The...
Read more

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.40%. Over the last 12 months, FISV stock rose by 18.56%. The one-year Fiserv Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.58. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.40 billion, with 678.10 million shares outstanding and 555.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, FISV stock reached a trading volume of 4511222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $122.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 28.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.38 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.66, while it was recorded at 107.68 for the last single week of trading, and 107.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.66. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $20,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

FISV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 16.46%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,411 million, or 95.70% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 110,425,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 62,528,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.68 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.04 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 2.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 45,991,485 shares. Additionally, 680 investors decreased positions by around 46,149,299 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 538,578,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 630,719,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,519,869 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 3,834,237 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBarclays slashes price target on RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] – find out why.
Next articlewhy SunPower Corporation [SPWR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.53

More articles

Market

Box Inc. [BOX] gain 15.08% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Box Inc. plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $19.50 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

Stifel lifts Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Yum! Brands Inc. closed the trading session at $95.56 on 06/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.91,...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.39 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Stock trading around $56.90 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Chegg Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] Stock trading around $6.83 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Evolent Health Inc. gained 3.48% on the last trading session, reaching $6.83 price per share at the time. Evolent Health Inc. represents 84.79...
Read more
Market

Box Inc. [BOX] gain 15.08% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Box Inc. plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $19.50 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] reaches 29.75M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Rosehill Resources Inc. traded at a low on 06/09/20, posting a -8.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.78. The...
Read more
Finance

KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Vivint Solar Inc. price surged by 5.50 percent to reach at $0.53. A sum of 2044269 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Stock trading around $56.90 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Chegg Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] Stock trading around $6.83 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Evolent Health Inc. gained 3.48% on the last trading session, reaching $6.83 price per share at the time. Evolent Health Inc. represents 84.79...
Read more

Popular Category