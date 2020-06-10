Digirad Corporation [DRAD] Stock trading around $3.24 per share: What’s Next?

Digirad Corporation [NASDAQ: DRAD] closed the trading session at $3.24 on 06/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.09, while the highest price level was $3.60. The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.62 percent and weekly performance of 20.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 309.07K shares, DRAD reached to a volume of 2233994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digirad Corporation [DRAD]:

Caris & Company have made an estimate for Digirad Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Above Average, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2007. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2007, representing the official price target for Digirad Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $4.80, while Kaufman Bros kept a Hold rating on DRAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digirad Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRAD in the course of the last twelve months was 2.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DRAD stock trade performance evaluation

Digirad Corporation [DRAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, DRAD shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Digirad Corporation [DRAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Digirad Corporation [DRAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digirad Corporation [DRAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Digirad Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.29.

Return on Total Capital for DRAD is now -2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digirad Corporation [DRAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.65. Additionally, DRAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digirad Corporation [DRAD] managed to generate an average of -$7,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Digirad Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digirad Corporation [DRAD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digirad Corporation posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digirad Corporation go to 16.00%.

Digirad Corporation [DRAD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 22.20% of DRAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRAD stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 175,851, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 103,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in DRAD stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.27 million in DRAD stock with ownership of nearly -3.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digirad Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Digirad Corporation [NASDAQ:DRAD] by around 478 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 57,852 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 396,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRAD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 478 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,100 shares during the same period.