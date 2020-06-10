Thursday, June 11, 2020
Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] moved up 29.97: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Destination XL Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DXLG] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.8699 during the day while it closed the day at $0.78. Destination XL Group Inc. stock has also gained 104.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DXLG stock has inclined by 32.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.12% and lost -39.18% year-on date.

The market cap for DXLG stock reached $26.14 million, with 50.76 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 889.43K shares, DXLG reached a trading volume of 12255254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Destination XL Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Destination XL Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $9, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on DXLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Destination XL Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXLG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DXLG stock trade performance evaluation

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.28. With this latest performance, DXLG shares gained by 106.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.20 for Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3876, while it was recorded at 0.5285 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0254 for the last 200 days.

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.22 and a Gross Margin at +37.90. Destination XL Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for DXLG is now -0.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.71. Additionally, DXLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] managed to generate an average of -$3,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Destination XL Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Destination XL Group Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Destination XL Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 66.20% of DXLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXLG stocks are: RED MOUNTAIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 8,426,577, which is approximately 4.55% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 5,413,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 million in DXLG stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $2.41 million in DXLG stock with ownership of nearly -3.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Destination XL Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DXLG] by around 552,249 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,098,357 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,577,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,228,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXLG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,893 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 725,456 shares during the same period.

