Curis Inc. [CRIS] is -28.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] gained 41.86% on the last trading session, reaching $1.22 price per share at the time. Curis Inc. represents 34.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.47 million with the latest information. CRIS stock price has been found in the range of $0.8508 to $1.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 201.73K shares, CRIS reached a trading volume of 3187344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17.

Trading performance analysis for CRIS stock

Curis Inc. [CRIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.11. With this latest performance, CRIS shares gained by 37.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.59 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8051, while it was recorded at 0.9106 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4595 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -243.46 and a Gross Margin at +93.72. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.28.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -81.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.05. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 218.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 178.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,147,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Curis Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRIS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Curis Inc. [CRIS]

There are presently around $7 million, or 24.90% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,612,504, which is approximately 4.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in CRIS stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.17 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 505,182 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 145,163 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 7,477,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,128,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,401 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 108,875 shares during the same period.