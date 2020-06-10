Consumer Edge Research slashes price target on The Walt Disney Company [DIS] – find out why.

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] loss -2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $123.89 price per share at the time. The Walt Disney Company represents 1.81 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $223.99 billion with the latest information. DIS stock price has been found in the range of $123.51 to $125.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.36M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 10691358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $121.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $107 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93.

Trading performance analysis for DIS stock

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 13.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.68 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.54, while it was recorded at 124.37 for the last single week of trading, and 127.59 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.91 and a Gross Margin at +33.54. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 10.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.87. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of $46,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Walt Disney Company posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 0.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $147,538 million, or 65.50% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,817,502, which is approximately 2.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,580,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.58 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.54 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,592 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 97,237,692 shares. Additionally, 1,261 investors decreased positions by around 115,108,697 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 946,810,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,159,157,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,420,665 shares, while 280 institutional investors sold positions of 17,367,079 shares during the same period.