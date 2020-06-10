Thursday, June 11, 2020
Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] Is Currently -3.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] loss -3.55% or -0.11 points to close at $2.99 with a heavy trading volume of 4456334 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.96, the shares rose to $3.06 and dropped to $2.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLNY points out that the company has recorded -37.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -124.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, CLNY reached to a volume of 4456334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNY shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

Trading performance analysis for CLNY stock

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.88. With this latest performance, CLNY shares gained by 48.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.33 and a Gross Margin at +25.06. Colony Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLNY is now -1.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.44. Additionally, CLNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] managed to generate an average of -$6,385,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -553.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

An analysis of insider ownership at Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]

There are presently around $1,182 million, or 80.90% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,171,915, which is approximately 0.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 49,687,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.03 million in CLNY stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $103.92 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly 4.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 35,136,245 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 45,711,444 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 300,577,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,425,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,517,396 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 16,065,976 shares during the same period.

