Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Stock trading around $73.28 per share: What’s Next?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] loss -0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $73.28 price per share at the time. Colgate-Palmolive Company represents 856.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.79 billion with the latest information. CL stock price has been found in the range of $72.14 to $73.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 4601857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $74.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $80 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 47.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.25, while it was recorded at 72.32 for the last single week of trading, and 70.02 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.97 and a Gross Margin at +59.12. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 48.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31,560.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7,250.43. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,687.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $69,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 4.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $48,544 million, or 80.10% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,963,534, which is approximately 2.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,824,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.32 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.15 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -23.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 615 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 53,040,136 shares. Additionally, 751 investors decreased positions by around 61,779,104 shares, while 251 investors held positions by with 545,547,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,366,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,261,156 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 11,681,945 shares during the same period.