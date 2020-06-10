Cerecor Inc. [CERC] is -47.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cerecor Inc. [NASDAQ: CERC] price plunged by -12.42 percent to reach at -$0.4. A sum of 4230836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 248.28K shares. Cerecor Inc. shares reached a high of $2.84 and dropped to a low of $2.59 until finishing in the latest session at $2.82.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerecor Inc. [CERC]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cerecor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerecor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CERC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerecor Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

CERC Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerecor Inc. [CERC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, CERC shares gained by 21.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for Cerecor Inc. [CERC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerecor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerecor Inc. [CERC] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.08. Cerecor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -241.04.

Return on Total Capital for CERC is now -64.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerecor Inc. [CERC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.04. Additionally, CERC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerecor Inc. [CERC] managed to generate an average of -$903,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Cerecor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CERC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerecor Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERC.

Cerecor Inc. [CERC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115 million, or 60.00% of CERC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 28,160,605, which is approximately 36.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 2,203,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.09 million in CERC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.11 million in CERC stock with ownership of nearly -3.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerecor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Cerecor Inc. [NASDAQ:CERC] by around 8,400,638 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 258,837 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 27,063,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,723,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 249,958 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 113,624 shares during the same period.