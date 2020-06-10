Centene Corporation [CNC] Revenue clocked in at $82.22 billion, up 4.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] closed the trading session at $65.67 on 06/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.45, while the highest price level was $67.26. The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.45 percent and weekly performance of -0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 2858089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $85.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $103, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.67.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.53, while it was recorded at 65.54 for the last single week of trading, and 57.89 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.86. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.77.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.60. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $23,339 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corporation posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 13.61%.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,991 million, or 95.90% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,778,023, which is approximately 4.172% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,925,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.98 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly 2.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

334 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 57,300,533 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 121,154,703 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 372,164,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 550,619,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,908,485 shares, while 179 institutional investors sold positions of 49,635,089 shares during the same period.