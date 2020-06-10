BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] is 50.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $35.15 during the day while it closed the day at $34.22. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -6.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BJ stock has inclined by 44.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.37% and gained 50.48% year-on date.

The market cap for BJ stock reached $4.67 billion, with 136.09 million shares outstanding and 135.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, BJ reached a trading volume of 2994162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $38.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 142.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BJ stock trade performance evaluation

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, BJ shares gained by 25.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.35 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.05, while it was recorded at 34.64 for the last single week of trading, and 25.33 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.89 and a Gross Margin at +18.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.42.

Return on Total Capital for BJ is now 14.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.06. Additionally, BJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] managed to generate an average of $6,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.10.BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 12.18%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,022 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,394,195, which is approximately -5.807% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,500,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.13 million in BJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $441.97 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly 2.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 17,403,277 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 23,895,851 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 107,011,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,310,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,166,279 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,310,582 shares during the same period.