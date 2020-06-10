Barclays slashes price target on RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] – find out why.

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] loss -11.69% or -1.75 points to close at $13.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4744857 shares. It opened the trading session at $14.36, the shares rose to $14.44 and dropped to $13.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RLJ points out that the company has recorded -22.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -240.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, RLJ reached to a volume of 4744857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $17 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RLJ stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RLJ shares from 19 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLJ in the course of the last twelve months was 13.59.

Trading performance analysis for RLJ stock

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.15. With this latest performance, RLJ shares gained by 45.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.96 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.99 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.01 and a Gross Margin at +19.04. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.35. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of $1,469,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RLJ Lodging Trust posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -51.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ Lodging Trust go to -9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

There are presently around $2,300 million, or 94.20% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,158,664, which is approximately 0.836% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,466,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.32 million in RLJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $140.38 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly 5.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 21,845,076 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 25,760,301 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 106,010,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,615,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,602,880 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 10,135,211 shares during the same period.