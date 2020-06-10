Barclays lifts National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NYSE: NOV] slipped around -0.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.69 at the close of the session, down -5.02%. National Oilwell Varco Inc. stock is now -37.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOV Stock saw the intraday high of $15.78 and lowest of $15.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.81, which means current price is +96.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, NOV reached a trading volume of 4402987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $12.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for National Oilwell Varco Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Oilwell Varco Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 12.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has NOV stock performed recently?

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.64. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 18.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.88 for National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.15, while it was recorded at 14.87 for the last single week of trading, and 18.81 for the last 200 days.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.12. National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.89.

Return on Total Capital for NOV is now -3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.70. Additionally, NOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] managed to generate an average of -$171,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, National Oilwell Varco Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Oilwell Varco Inc. go to 41.00%.

Insider trade positions for National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV]

There are presently around $6,206 million, or 99.00% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,638,748, which is approximately 4.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 31,817,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.62 million in NOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $449.7 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 1.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

210 institutional holders increased their position in National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 33,116,629 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 25,514,995 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 317,056,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,688,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,955,489 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 4,730,607 shares during the same period.