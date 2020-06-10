Baker Hughes Company [BKR] is -27.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] closed the trading session at $18.67 on 06/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.01, while the highest price level was $18.72. The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.16 percent and weekly performance of 9.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.59M shares, BKR reached to a volume of 7080647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $17.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.12. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 24.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.07 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.16, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 19.52 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.54.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 3.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.04. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of $1,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Company posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 28.16%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,066 million, or 96.30% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 377,427,884, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 93,727,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.24 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -16.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 88,910,528 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 85,255,091 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 826,123,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,000,288,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,604,413 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 8,451,105 shares during the same period.