Worthington Industries Inc. [WOR] is -7.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Worthington Industries Inc. [NYSE: WOR] jumped around 3.62 points on Monday, while shares priced at $39.05 at the close of the session, up 10.22%. Worthington Industries Inc. stock is now -7.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WOR Stock saw the intraday high of $39.87 and lowest of $36.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.69, which means current price is +102.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 252.94K shares, WOR reached a trading volume of 1102398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Worthington Industries Inc. [WOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOR shares is $27.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Worthington Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2017, representing the official price target for Worthington Industries Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Worthington Industries Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has WOR stock performed recently?

Worthington Industries Inc. [WOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.12. With this latest performance, WOR shares gained by 54.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.70 for Worthington Industries Inc. [WOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.61, while it was recorded at 34.61 for the last single week of trading, and 33.88 for the last 200 days.

Worthington Industries Inc. [WOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Worthington Industries Inc. [WOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.80 and a Gross Margin at +12.80. Worthington Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Total Capital for WOR is now 8.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Worthington Industries Inc. [WOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.14. Additionally, WOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Worthington Industries Inc. [WOR] managed to generate an average of $12,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Worthington Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Worthington Industries Inc. [WOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Worthington Industries Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Worthington Industries Inc. go to 41.50%.

Insider trade positions for Worthington Industries Inc. [WOR]

There are presently around $934 million, or 48.60% of WOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,362,295, which is approximately -2.363% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,556,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.01 million in WOR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $73.19 million in WOR stock with ownership of nearly -1.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Worthington Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Worthington Industries Inc. [NYSE:WOR] by around 1,612,458 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 1,768,205 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 22,974,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,354,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,116 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 758,777 shares during the same period.