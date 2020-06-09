why Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.33

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] gained 5.08% on the last trading session, reaching $40.57 price per share at the time. Zions Bancorporation National Association represents 164.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.66 billion with the latest information. ZION stock price has been found in the range of $39.24 to $40.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, ZION reached a trading volume of 2548400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $39 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation National Association stock. On February 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ZION shares from 54 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 13.01.

Trading performance analysis for ZION stock

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.39. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 37.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.01 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.25, while it was recorded at 37.07 for the last single week of trading, and 41.22 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.45. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.96.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.70. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] managed to generate an average of $79,505 per employee.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZION.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

There are presently around $5,956 million, or 97.00% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,846,304, which is approximately 1.164% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,606,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.34 million in ZION stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $406.31 million in ZION stock with ownership of nearly -2.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zions Bancorporation National Association stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION] by around 12,068,633 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 23,790,998 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 118,410,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,270,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZION stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,140,313 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,773,163 shares during the same period.