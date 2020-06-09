why Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.08

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] surged by $2.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $45.96 during the day while it closed the day at $45.94. Vornado Realty Trust stock has also gained 20.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VNO stock has declined by -2.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.61% and lost -30.92% year-on date.

The market cap for VNO stock reached $8.29 billion, with 191.04 million shares outstanding and 175.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 4249848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $45.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $37 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $35, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on VNO stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 64 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79.

VNO stock trade performance evaluation

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.48. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 21.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.45, while it was recorded at 42.36 for the last single week of trading, and 55.79 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.48 and a Gross Margin at +75.25. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.15.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 20.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.01. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of $785,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vornado Realty Trust posted 12.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5,360.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,464 million, or 90.00% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,237,740, which is approximately 0.572% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $791.28 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $698.86 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 2.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

213 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 23,278,626 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 18,595,109 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 128,688,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,561,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,313,058 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 5,893,493 shares during the same period.