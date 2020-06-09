why Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.53

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SC] jumped around 0.46 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.66 at the close of the session, up 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stock is now -7.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SC Stock saw the intraday high of $22.115 and lowest of $21.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.75, which means current price is +122.38% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, SC reached a trading volume of 1601967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SC shares is $18.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $26, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on SC stock. On September 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SC shares from 25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.25.

How has SC stock performed recently?

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.94. With this latest performance, SC shares gained by 40.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.21 for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 19.79 for the last single week of trading, and 21.78 for the last 200 days.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.05 and a Gross Margin at +76.55. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.52.

Return on Total Capital for SC is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 536.62. Additionally, SC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 495.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] managed to generate an average of $192,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. go to 9.69%.

Insider trade positions for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]

There are presently around $7,066 million, or 27.80% of SC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SC stocks are: BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. with ownership of 245,593,555, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 13,866,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.98 million in SC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $272.58 million in SC stock with ownership of nearly -1.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SC] by around 5,088,271 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 18,441,692 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 309,756,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,286,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 518,526 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,108,687 shares during the same period.