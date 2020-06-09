Wednesday, June 10, 2020
why American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $268.80

By Brandon Evans

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 0.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $266.88. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2094048 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Tower Corporation (REIT) stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for AMT stock reached $118.24 billion, with 443.06 million shares outstanding and 442.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 2094048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $268.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $308, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is set at 7.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 107.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has AMT stock performed recently?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, AMT shares gained by 13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.01, while it was recorded at 264.49 for the last single week of trading, and 229.46 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.05 and a Gross Margin at +47.29. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.90.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 6.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 614.40. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 546.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] managed to generate an average of $346,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) go to 14.88%.

Insider trade positions for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

There are presently around $108,848 million, or 94.30% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,532,631, which is approximately 0.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,238,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.27 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.2 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly -1.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 747 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE:AMT] by around 18,090,305 shares. Additionally, 621 investors decreased positions by around 19,048,152 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 373,778,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,917,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,169,237 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,139,375 shares during the same period.

