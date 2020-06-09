Wedbush Upgrade Polaris Inc. [PII]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Polaris Inc. [NYSE: PII] traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 5.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $102.35. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1178458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Polaris Inc. stands at 4.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.68%.

The market cap for PII stock reached $6.20 billion, with 61.90 million shares outstanding and 57.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, PII reached a trading volume of 1178458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Polaris Inc. [PII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PII shares is $85.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PII stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Polaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Polaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $45, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polaris Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PII in the course of the last twelve months was 25.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PII stock performed recently?

Polaris Inc. [PII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.67. With this latest performance, PII shares gained by 49.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.06 for Polaris Inc. [PII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.66, while it was recorded at 95.35 for the last single week of trading, and 84.43 for the last 200 days.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polaris Inc. [PII] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.93 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. Polaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for PII is now 13.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polaris Inc. [PII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.03. Additionally, PII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polaris Inc. [PII] managed to generate an average of $23,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.59.Polaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Polaris Inc. [PII]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Polaris Inc. posted 1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polaris Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Polaris Inc. [PII]

There are presently around $4,461 million, or 76.80% of PII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,450,196, which is approximately 5.542% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,724,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $554.76 million in PII stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $389.16 million in PII stock with ownership of nearly -16.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Polaris Inc. [NYSE:PII] by around 3,918,932 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 4,980,717 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 37,135,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,035,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PII stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 825,395 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 1,521,135 shares during the same period.