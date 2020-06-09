Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] fell -4.55% so far this year. What now?

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE: WDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.00%. Over the last 12 months, WDR stock dropped by -3.62%. The one-year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.47. The average equity rating for WDR stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.08 billion, with 67.68 million shares outstanding and 63.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, WDR stock reached a trading volume of 1381279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDR shares is $12.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

WDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, WDR shares gained by 17.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.09, while it was recorded at 14.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.48 and a Gross Margin at +53.70. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Total Capital for WDR is now 10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.88. Additionally, WDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] managed to generate an average of $98,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

WDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDR.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,142 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,693,177, which is approximately -3.317% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,584,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.64 million in WDR stocks shares; and BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $67.05 million in WDR stock with ownership of nearly 46.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE:WDR] by around 7,177,659 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 10,815,884 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 56,247,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,241,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,802 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,178,463 shares during the same period.