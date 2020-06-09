Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Finance

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $384

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Finance

Stifel lifts Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation jumped around 1.95 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.37 at the close of the session, up...
Read more
Companies

For TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG], JP Morgan sees a rise to $415. What next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
TransDigm Group Incorporated plunged by -$6.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $445.46 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on SLM Corporation [SLM] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
SLM Corporation traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 2.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.69. The results...
Read more
Industry

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] stock Initiated by WBB Securities analyst, price target now $6

Edison Baldwin - 0
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.04 during the day while...
Read more

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] slipped around -2.37 points on Monday, while shares priced at $309.48 at the close of the session, down -0.76%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock is now 5.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNH Stock saw the intraday high of $315.84 and lowest of $307.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 314.28, which means current price is +64.86% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 4630257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $328.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock. On October 10, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for UNH shares from 300 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 8.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.28.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.68 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 282.19, while it was recorded at 306.21 for the last single week of trading, and 266.73 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.60. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $42,582 per employee.

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted 3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.72%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $260,610 million, or 89.60% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,072,946, which is approximately 2.625% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,749,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.75 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $17.24 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -2.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,061 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 40,635,468 shares. Additionally, 1,061 investors decreased positions by around 43,629,500 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 751,426,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 835,691,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,901,957 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 3,482,829 shares during the same period.

Previous articleLeggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] Revenue clocked in at $4.64 billion, down -24.06% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleAtlantic Equities slashes price target on American Express Company [AXP] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Finance

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $19

Edison Baldwin - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.25....
Read more
Finance

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Stock trading around $9.60 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 4.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.60. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category