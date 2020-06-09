UBS slashes price target on Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] – find out why.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] closed the trading session at $149.21 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $146.52, while the highest price level was $149.25. The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.53 percent and weekly performance of -2.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 4055749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $156.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 116 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 104.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

LLY stock trade performance evaluation

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.57, while it was recorded at 151.10 for the last single week of trading, and 130.68 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +78.85. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.78.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 27.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.90. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 548.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $137,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eli Lilly and Company posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 12.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $112,131 million, or 79.70% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 113,271,342, which is approximately -1.125% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,675,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.84 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.59 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 5.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

685 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 51,172,188 shares. Additionally, 769 investors decreased positions by around 46,912,533 shares, while 331 investors held positions by with 653,415,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,499,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,804,632 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,162,678 shares during the same period.