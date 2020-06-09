Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Industry

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] fell -0.06% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [NYSE: TPH] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.485 during the day while it closed the day at $15.57. TRI Pointe Group Inc. stock has also gained 9.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPH stock has inclined by 10.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.45% and lost -0.06% year-on date.

The market cap for TPH stock reached $2.09 billion, with 134.36 million shares outstanding and 127.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, TPH reached a trading volume of 2138503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPH shares is $13.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for TRI Pointe Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $20 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for TRI Pointe Group Inc. stock. On October 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for TPH shares from 15 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRI Pointe Group Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74.

TPH stock trade performance evaluation

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.19. With this latest performance, TPH shares gained by 35.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.60 for TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 15.20 for the last single week of trading, and 14.13 for the last 200 days.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.68. TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for TPH is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.29. Additionally, TPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] managed to generate an average of $149,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TRI Pointe Group Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRI Pointe Group Inc. go to -0.60%.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,208 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,617,414, which is approximately -0.232% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,577,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.32 million in TPH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $180.09 million in TPH stock with ownership of nearly -5.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TRI Pointe Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in TRI Pointe Group Inc. [NYSE:TPH] by around 19,121,931 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 21,764,132 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 101,674,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,560,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPH stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,335,446 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 10,140,095 shares during the same period.

