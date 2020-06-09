Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Companies

TransUnion [TRU] Stock trading around $93.11 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Finance

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] Stock trading around $9.98 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Applied Optoelectronics Inc. traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 1.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.98. The...
Read more
Finance

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] Stock trading around $0.71 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.71 at the close of the session, up 7.61%....
Read more
Industry

Archrock Inc. [AROC] moved up 2.31: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Archrock Inc. surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.68 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tronox Holdings plc surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.36 during the day while...
Read more

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] price plunged by -0.11 percent to reach at -$0.1. A sum of 1439914 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. TransUnion shares reached a high of $94.00 and dropped to a low of $91.64 until finishing in the latest session at $93.11.

The one-year TRU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.02. The average equity rating for TRU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TransUnion [TRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $87.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for TransUnion stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $100, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRU in the course of the last twelve months was 33.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TRU Stock Performance Analysis:

TransUnion [TRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, TRU shares gained by 18.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.24 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.39, while it was recorded at 91.69 for the last single week of trading, and 82.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransUnion Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.04 and a Gross Margin at +53.46. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.23.

Return on Total Capital for TRU is now 10.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransUnion [TRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.30. Additionally, TRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransUnion [TRU] managed to generate an average of $43,938 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TRU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransUnion posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 11.76%.

TransUnion [TRU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,377 million, or 99.70% of TRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,443,730, which is approximately 3.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,551,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in TRU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in TRU stock with ownership of nearly 0.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

231 institutional holders increased their position in TransUnion [NYSE:TRU] by around 15,962,623 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 17,244,036 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 153,223,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,430,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRU stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,219,974 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,386,237 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCitigroup lifts CarGurus Inc. [CARG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleNoble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] Stock trading around $12.37 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] is 6.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The J. M. Smucker Company price surged by 3.46 percent to reach at $3.72. A sum of 1141064 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Companies

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Is Currently 4.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Truist Financial Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category