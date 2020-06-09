The Kroger Co. [KR] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $32

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] gained 1.63% on the last trading session, reaching $33.01 price per share at the time. The Kroger Co. represents 796.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.46 billion with the latest information. KR stock price has been found in the range of $32.08 to $33.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.22M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 9412453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $34.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on KR stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 33 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.20, while it was recorded at 32.86 for the last single week of trading, and 28.56 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.91. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.20. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $3,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.82.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kroger Co. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 5.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $20,252 million, or 80.90% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,090,530, which is approximately -1.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,699,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in KR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.35 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly 7.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

400 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 55,672,129 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 77,999,912 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 489,844,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,516,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,364,526 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 10,035,820 shares during the same period.