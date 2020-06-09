The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] is 6.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The J. M. Smucker Company [NYSE: SJM] price surged by 3.46 percent to reach at $3.72. A sum of 1141064 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.31M shares. The J. M. Smucker Company shares reached a high of $111.16 and dropped to a low of $106.57 until finishing in the latest session at $111.16.

The one-year SJM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.56. The average equity rating for SJM stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJM shares is $114.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The J. M. Smucker Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $92 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The J. M. Smucker Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $109, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on SJM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The J. M. Smucker Company is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SJM Stock Performance Analysis:

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, SJM shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.88, while it was recorded at 111.49 for the last single week of trading, and 108.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The J. M. Smucker Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.30 and a Gross Margin at +35.20. The J. M. Smucker Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.61.

The J. M. Smucker Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SJM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The J. M. Smucker Company posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.74/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The J. M. Smucker Company go to -0.20%.

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,705 million, or 81.30% of SJM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,102,984, which is approximately 1.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,937,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in SJM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $893.66 million in SJM stock with ownership of nearly 0.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The J. M. Smucker Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in The J. M. Smucker Company [NYSE:SJM] by around 6,214,709 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 8,551,602 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 75,567,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,333,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJM stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,239,835 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 980,491 shares during the same period.