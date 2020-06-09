Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Industry

The Clorox Company [CLX] Stock trading around $198.76 per share: What's Next?

By Misty Lee

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] surged by $1.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $199.25 during the day while it closed the day at $198.76. The Clorox Company stock has also loss -2.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLX stock has inclined by 13.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.81% and gained 29.45% year-on date.

The market cap for CLX stock reached $25.88 billion, with 125.66 million shares outstanding and 125.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, CLX reached a trading volume of 1744698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Clorox Company [CLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $184.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $153 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The Clorox Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CLX stock. On October 03, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CLX shares from 165 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 58.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CLX stock trade performance evaluation

The Clorox Company [CLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, CLX shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.36, while it was recorded at 202.66 for the last single week of trading, and 166.19 for the last 200 days.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Clorox Company [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.81 and a Gross Margin at +43.63. The Clorox Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Total Capital for CLX is now 34.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 127.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 479.96. Additionally, CLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 409.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Clorox Company [CLX] managed to generate an average of $93,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Clorox Company [CLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Clorox Company posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to 5.45%.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,940 million, or 82.30% of CLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,954,757, which is approximately 0.718% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,551,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in CLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in CLX stock with ownership of nearly -1.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

551 institutional holders increased their position in The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX] by around 10,592,579 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 10,450,055 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 79,885,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,927,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLX stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,887,769 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,600 shares during the same period.

