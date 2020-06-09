Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is 3.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $1.42. A sum of 5602254 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.15M shares. Texas Instruments Incorporated shares reached a high of $133.285 and dropped to a low of $129.63 until finishing in the latest session at $132.86.

The one-year TXN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.17. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $116.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $145 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 49.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.73. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 16.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.27 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.67, while it was recorded at 128.55 for the last single week of trading, and 120.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

TXN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 6.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102,954 million, or 87.10% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,001,575, which is approximately 2.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,820,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.18 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.37 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 704 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 49,380,147 shares. Additionally, 840 investors decreased positions by around 61,932,421 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 671,968,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,281,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,515,986 shares, while 184 institutional investors sold positions of 9,484,675 shares during the same period.