Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE] is -75.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sundance Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 38.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 74.24%. Over the last 12 months, SNDE stock dropped by -77.11%. The average equity rating for SNDE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.28 million, with 687.57 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 169.52K shares, SNDE stock reached a trading volume of 3930831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]:

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Sundance Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2018, representing the official price target for Sundance Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundance Energy Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNDE in the course of the last twelve months was 0.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SNDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.24. With this latest performance, SNDE shares gained by 68.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sundance Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Sundance Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 31.60% of SNDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDE stocks are: ADVISORY RESEARCH INC with ownership of 432,219, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C., holding 220,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in SNDE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.65 million in SNDE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Sundance Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDE] by around 674,515 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,207 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 650,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,329,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,500 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 225 shares during the same period.