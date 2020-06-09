Smart Sand Inc. [SND] is -37.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Smart Sand Inc. [NASDAQ: SND] gained 27.42% on the last trading session, reaching $1.58 price per share at the time. Smart Sand Inc. represents 40.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.84 million with the latest information. SND stock price has been found in the range of $1.32 to $1.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 362.49K shares, SND reached a trading volume of 1325356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Smart Sand Inc. [SND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SND shares is $1.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Smart Sand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $4.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Smart Sand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on SND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart Sand Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SND in the course of the last twelve months was 1.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SND stock

Smart Sand Inc. [SND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.48. With this latest performance, SND shares gained by 95.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.37 for Smart Sand Inc. [SND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8642, while it was recorded at 1.1960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8758 for the last 200 days.

Smart Sand Inc. [SND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart Sand Inc. [SND] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Smart Sand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.57.

Return on Total Capital for SND is now 19.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smart Sand Inc. [SND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.80. Additionally, SND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smart Sand Inc. [SND] managed to generate an average of $110,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Smart Sand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Smart Sand Inc. [SND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smart Sand Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 176.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smart Sand Inc. go to -2.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Smart Sand Inc. [SND]

There are presently around $16 million, or 31.60% of SND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SND stocks are: CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 2,025,743, which is approximately -6.387% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,746,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 million in SND stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.84 million in SND stock with ownership of nearly 56.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smart Sand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Smart Sand Inc. [NASDAQ:SND] by around 1,445,291 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,487,980 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,040,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,973,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SND stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,851 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,573,887 shares during the same period.