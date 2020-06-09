ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Is Currently -0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] loss -0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $386.64 price per share at the time. ServiceNow Inc. represents 190.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $73.52 billion with the latest information. NOW stock price has been found in the range of $375.68 to $388.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, NOW reached a trading volume of 1511162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $369.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on NOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 16.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 68.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NOW stock

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, NOW shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 334.98, while it was recorded at 387.01 for the last single week of trading, and 296.01 for the last 200 days.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ServiceNow Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 27.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

There are presently around $69,632 million, or 95.70% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,368,152, which is approximately -10.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,469,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.04 billion in NOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.98 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly 2.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

569 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 16,524,804 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 22,602,497 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 139,205,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,332,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,837,429 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,016,109 shares during the same period.