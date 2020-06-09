Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Finance

Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on The Southern Company [SO] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Market

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] Stock trading around $6.89 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $6.89 price per share at the time. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc....
Read more
Companies

HyreCar Inc. [HYRE] moved up 24.89: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
HyreCar Inc. surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.02 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Stock trading around $55.64 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Las Vegas Sands Corp. gained 5.04% or 2.67 points to close at $55.64 with a heavy trading volume of 7375895 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] is 75.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Heat Biologics Inc. closed the trading session at $0.83 on 06/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7925,...
Read more

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 3.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.27. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5035614 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Southern Company stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.74%.

The market cap for SO stock reached $63.71 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 5035614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $60.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $60 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

How has SO stock performed recently?

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.90, while it was recorded at 58.68 for the last single week of trading, and 60.69 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.30 and a Gross Margin at +30.10. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.43.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.15. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $170,132 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Southern Company [SO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Southern Company posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 4.52%.

Insider trade positions for The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $37,102 million, or 61.00% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,622,915, which is approximately 2.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,777,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.49 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.38 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 0.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 585 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 27,354,597 shares. Additionally, 753 investors decreased positions by around 29,768,698 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 577,639,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 634,762,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,064,311 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 2,521,343 shares during the same period.

Previous articleTelsey Advisory Group lifts Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] Stock trading around $349.88 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Finance

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $19

Edison Baldwin - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.25....
Read more
Finance

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Stock trading around $9.60 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 4.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.60. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category