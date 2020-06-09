Scotiabank lifts CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVI] traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.88. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1003580 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CVR Energy Inc. stands at 6.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.78%.

The market cap for CVI stock reached $2.20 billion, with 100.50 million shares outstanding and 88.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, CVI reached a trading volume of 1003580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVI shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for CVR Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $40 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for CVR Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $12, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on CVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVR Energy Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has CVI stock performed recently?

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.43. With this latest performance, CVI shares gained by 24.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.65, while it was recorded at 22.86 for the last single week of trading, and 33.74 for the last 200 days.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +10.59. CVR Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Total Capital for CVI is now 18.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.23. Additionally, CVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] managed to generate an average of $255,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.CVR Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVR Energy Inc. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVI.

Insider trade positions for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]

Positions in CVR Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVI] by around 3,713,939 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 4,093,817 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 87,081,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,889,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 551,786 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,789,199 shares during the same period.