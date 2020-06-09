SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] is -31.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SAEX] gained 18.29% or 0.32 points to close at $2.07 with a heavy trading volume of 1201738 shares. It opened the trading session at $1.92, the shares rose to $2.22 and dropped to $1.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAEX points out that the company has recorded -31.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -117.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 717.93K shares, SAEX reached to a volume of 1201738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SAExploration Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAEX in the course of the last twelve months was 0.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SAEX stock

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.01. With this latest performance, SAEX shares gained by 62.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 1.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.04 for the last 200 days.

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 39.10% of SAEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAEX stocks are: DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP with ownership of 632,637, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.85% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 295,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in SAEX stocks shares; and BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.42 million in SAEX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in SAExploration Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SAEX] by around 28,933 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 191,568 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,509,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,730,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAEX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,589 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 85,090 shares during the same period.